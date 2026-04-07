How Congress Returned To Power In Assam In 2001

A new millennium brought a change to Assam politics when a Congress veteran swept aside Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and formed the government. His name was Tarun Gogoi, who went on to lead the state for the next 15 years.

In the 2026 Assam elections, it's another Gogoi, Gaurav, Tarun Gogoi's son, taking the battle to the doors of the ruling BJP. The 43-year-old, one of the star faces of the Congress party, is contesting from Jorhat. He faces a dominant BJP which has been power in the state for 10 years.

AGP's Rise To Power

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was born out of the Assam Movement (1979-85), an uprising that called for detention and deportation of the illegal migrants. The movement ended with the signing of the Assam Accord.

Formed immediately after that, ahead of the 1985 polls, the AGP promised to work for “Sonar Asom”, golden Assam, where the cultural identity, language, and heritage of the Assamese people, perceived to be under threat at the time, would be protected. It also pledged to permanently resolve the “problem of foreign nationals,” which made the AGP appealing to people.

Then came the elections, and the AGP emerged triumphant under Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. He became the chief minister at 33.

The party's first term (1985-1990) coincided with the rapid rise of the militant group United Liberation Front of Asom, which was formed in 1979.

Violence, extortion, and kidnappings increased across the state. The government was seen as unable to control the situation. As conditions worsened, the Centre dismissed the AGP government in 1990 and imposed President's Rule.

Congress Returns, Then AGP Again

In the 1991 elections, Congress returned to power under Hiteswar Saikia. The period saw relative stability compared to the late 1980s.

In 1996, the AGP made a comeback, once again bringing Prafulla Mahanta to power. The party relied on its regional appeal and earlier support base.

By the end of its second term, the AGP faced multiple challenges: corruption allegations such as the letters-of-credit scam, questions over its handling of the ULFA insurgency, internal divisions, and growing public dissatisfaction.

2001: The End Of AGP's Dominance

By the time Assam went to the polls in 2001, these issues had weakened the party. Voters delivered a clear verdict in favour of the Congress. The party won 71 seats, well above the majority mark of 64, while AGP was reduced to just 20 seats.

Congress returned to power, and Tarun Gogoi became chief minister, serving three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2016.