Centre Forms Panel To Assess How To Reserve Seats In Assam Assembly

The Assam panel will assess appropriate level of reservation of seats in the Assam assembly

The government has set up a high-level committee to assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in the Assam assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people, besides providing other safeguards.

The move came days after the union cabinet took a decision as per the 1985 Assam Accord. The committee will be headed by former union tourism secretary MP Bezbaruah.

In a notification, the Home Ministry said the committee will examine the effectiveness of actions taken since 1985 to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

"The committee will recommend the appropriate level of reservations in employment under the government of Assam for the Assamese people," the notification said.

It said the panel will also hold discussions with stakeholders, including social organisations, legal and constitutional experts, and experts from the field of art, culture and literature, conservationists, economists, linguists and sociologists.

It will suggest measures to be taken to protect Assamese and other indigenous languages of Assam.

It will submit a report within six months. The panel will be helped by the Noth East Division of the Home Ministry and the state government will provide administrative and logistics support.

The clause 6 of the Assam Accord states: "Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people".

The joint secretary in the Home Ministry will be a member secretary of the committee.