Assam 1st In India To Commercially Produce Matcha Tea, Sold For Rs 3,000 A Kg

Assam has become the first state in India to commercially produce Matcha tea, with production commencing at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district.

The first commercially produced batch of Matcha tea was sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre for Rs 3,000, reflecting encouraging market interest in the premium product.

Sharing the news on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the achievement marks a new chapter in Assam's rich tea heritage and represents a major diversification of the state's tea industry.

"Your favourite Matcha brew will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first state in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia," Sarma stated.

He said the initiative is the result of a decade-long collaboration between India and Japan, through which Japanese expertise, specialised machinery, and advanced Matcha production techniques were introduced to Assam's tea sector.

What Is Matcha Tea?

Matcha is a finely ground green tea powder made from specially processed, shade-grown tea leaves. The shade-growing process gives matcha its characteristic bright green colour and rich umami flavour. It is typically prepared by whisking the powder into hot water.

Matcha originated through cultural exchanges between China and Japan during the premodern period. It developed from earlier powdered tea practices in China that were later introduced to Japan by Zen Buddhist monks.

Sarma said the introduction of commercial matcha production is expected to strengthen the global reputation of the Assam tea brand while creating new opportunities for tea growers and producers.

