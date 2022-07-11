Ashoka Pillar: 5 Points On National Emblem On Parliament Building

The national emblem is an adaption of the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath. The statue is a three-dimensional emblem showing four lions, mounted back to back, on a circular abacus. It features a Dharma Chakra, a bull and a horse underneath as well.

The concept sketch and process of casting the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing.

The emblem is made of bronze. It weighs around 9,500 kilograms and is 6.5 metres high. A supporting steel structure weighing around 6,500 kilograms has also been constructed to support the emblem.

The statute was unveiled following a puja attended by the Prime Minister. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were present on the occasion.