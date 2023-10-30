Ashok Gehlot's Son Appears Before Probe Agency In Delhi

Vaibhav Gehlot arrived at ED office at about 11.30 am (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with alleged violations of foreign exchange rules.

Vaibhav Gehlot arrived at the probe agency's headquarters in Delhi at around 11.30 am.

He was asked by the ED to depose before the probe agency's office either in Jaipur or in the national capital.

The summons are linked to the recent ED raids against Rajasthan-based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others.

The ED had seized Rs 1.2 crore in cash during the searches last month. The Triton group, it is alleged, received investment from a Mauritius entity back in 2007-2008.

The ED is likely to question Vaibhav Gehlot on his alleged links with Rattan Kant Sharma.

Brushing off the allegations against his son, Ashok Gehlot said that Vaibhav has no foreign exchange dealings. "Vaibhav Gehlot only has a taxi company. Rattan (Kant Sharma) was a partner, but they work separately now," he said.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said central agencies have lost their credibility due to the alleged misuse by BJP-led central government.

"Central agencies have no credibility now. It is a worrying situation. This is not about my son or the state Congress president. Aatank macha rakha hai desh mein (they have spread terror in the country)," he said.

Mr Gehlot also hit out at the central agence for issuing a short notice summons. "Is this a joke?" he said.

