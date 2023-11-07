Ashok Gehlot Kicks Off Mega 'Congress Guarantee Yatra' In Jaipur

Ashok Gehlot at the 'Congress Guarantee Yatra' in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flagged off a mega Congress Guarantee Yatra with a massive roadshow in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The yatra, which will cover more than 4400 kilometers with nearly 250 events in 31 districts over 12 days, aims to distribute 2 crore guarantee cards.

More than 25,000 people participated in the roadshow on the first day.

The Congress aims to communicate its seven guarantees to every household through this yatra, said the Chief Minister.

"The aim of the Congress party is to take these seven guarantees to the people's doorstep through this Congress Guarantee Yatra. Congress has promised to fulfill seven guarantees if elected again on December 3," said Ashok Gehlot interacting with journalists in Jaipur.

"The guarantees declared by the Congress are not just policy promises; they are resonating chords, striking a harmonious note with the aspirations of the people. These guarantees, buoyed by the swell of popular support, are set to be carried to every person's doorstep," said Mr Gehlot.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will participate in the yatra.

The Congress guarantees encompass a bouquet of transformative initiatives, promising to change lives and enhance livelihoods.

They include the promise of a Rs 10,000 per annum honorarium for the women heads of families, subsidized gas cylinders for just Rs 500 for over 1 crore households, free laptops or tablets for first-year students studying in government colleges, free English medium education, purchase of animal dung from cattle owners at Rs 2 per kg to promote bio-gas production, a Rs 15 lakh calamity insurance for Chiranjeevi families, and a vow to reintroduce the old pension scheme for government employees.