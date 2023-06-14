'If You Believe In Democracy, Why Not...': Ashok Gehlot's Advice To Centre

Ashok Gehlot was speaking at Rajasthan Gandhi Darshan Sammelan in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said the BJP-led Centre should set up a department of peace and non-violence just like his government has done if it truly believes in democracy and the Constitution.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of winning elections in the name of religion, Mr Gehlot said ensuring poll victories in this manner is easy and not an act of bravery.

He reiterated that the situation in the country is alarming and that democracy is under threat.

Speaking at the Rajasthan Gandhi Darshan Sammelan programme here, Mr Gehlot alleged that the BJP had put forward Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal and yoga guru Ramdev in a movement against the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre on issues such as Lokpal and added that there is no talk about issues such as Lokpal, 2G spectrum or the coal scam today.

"Today, the question is what is the state of democracy in this country? It is not known in which direction the country is headed. The BJP and the RSS have taken over the country," the veteran Congress leader said.

"It is easy to win elections in the name of religion. It is not an act of bravery. Caste and religion are such issues that everything is possible. The question is on the Constitution being flouted. The BJP cannot tolerate criticism," he added.

Mr Gehlot stressed that the opposition plays an important role in a democracy and added that there is a government only when there is an opposition.

"I feel good if there is criticism of me or my government. If there is a fact that it can be improved, what is the problem in criticism? How will the right thing come out if there is no criticism?" he asked the gathering.

The chief minister said there is a need to set up a department of peace and non-violence in all states like Rajasthan and that the Centre should also have one such wing.

"I would like to ask the NDA government, if you really believe in democracy, have faith in the Constitution, why not create a peace department?" he asked.

Mr Gehlot said it was the vision of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and others that the country remained intact and ran on the basis of the decisions taken by them.

The Rajasthan government set up the Directorate of Peace and Non-Violence in October 2021 and upgraded it to a department in October 2022 with the objective of promoting harmony, brotherhood and the Gandhian thought in the state through various programmes.

