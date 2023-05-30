Ashok Gehlot, Rival Sachin Pilot's Delhi Unity Meet Poses More Questions

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot projected a united front after Delhi meet

The Congress's show of unity after a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his rival Sachin Pilot left many questions unanswered, indicating that the party is yet to resolve a feud that endangers its prospects in the state election later this year.

In a four-hour meeting between the Rajasthan rivals, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, there was no agreement on a power sharing formula, sources say.

Ashok Gehlot's parting shot after the meeting reinforced reports that his rift with Mr Pilot remains as strong as ever.

Mr Gehlot told reporters this morning that he would work with Mr Pilot and win the election. He also said Congress workers and leaders should be "patient" and wait for their opportunity to serve.

"I remember the words of Sonia Gandhi who at the Congress convention had asked party workers to have patience and they would get to serve the party in some way. I keep this in my heart and tell partymen to have patience. They would get the opportunity to serve the party in some way. So I call for patience, patience, patience," Mr Gehlot said.

On whether Mr Pilot would work with him, he said: "If he is in the party then why not? It is for the high command to decide what role one plays. It is not up to us, it is up to the high command to give the role. For me, position is not important. I have been Chief Minister thrice in Rajasthan and as many times a central minister. It is my duty to do what the high command wants me to -- and that is to win the election."

After the meeting at Mr Kharge's home on Monday, the Congress said the two leaders had agreed to the party's "proposal" and would fight the election unitedly.

"Both leaders have unanimously decided to work together and left the decision on the high command," senior party leader KC Venugopal said, sharing no details of the 'peace pact' or division of responsibilities for the upcoming polls.

Mr Kharge and Rahul Gandhi first held talks with Mr Gehlot for two hours and then met with Mr Pilot separately, sources said. Later, they all sat together for photographs.

Though Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot walked out with Mr Venugopal, they stayed silent.

Embarrassing his own party, Mr Pilot has made a series of demands in Rajasthan, including that Mr Gehlot take action on corruption allegations against former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of the BJP.

Mr Pilot has put the Congress on notice, declaring that if there is no action by the end of this month, he will protest across the state. The former Deputy Chief Minister reportedly refused to back down on his demands in the meeting.

Mr Gehlot's comment yesterday that the Congress high command is strong and would never offer any position to pacify a leader, did nothing to help the Congress.

Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot have been tangled in a power tussle since the Congress came to power in Rajasthan in 2018.

Though Mr Pilot agreed to play second fiddle to the veteran, he revolted in 2020 and camped for days near Delhi but ended his strike after the Gandhis assured him a solution.

The rebellion fizzled out as 80-plus MLAs chose to stay with Mr Gehlot. At no point has Mr Pilot been able to produce more than 20 MLAs in his support, making it tougher for the party to pick a side.

Last year, some 72 MLAs resigned in protest against the Congress's move to make Mr Gehlot party president, which would mean his replacement in Rajasthan, possibly by Mr Pilot.

Earlier this year, Mr Pilot launched a solo campaign for the Rajasthan polls soon after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.

Mr Gehlot, with his frequent attacks on his former Deputy, has made it clear that he will not stand back. The Chief Minister has referred to his younger rival as a gaddar (traitor), nikamma (worthless) and the coronavirus.