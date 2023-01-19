Ahead Of Budget, Ashok Gehlot Firm On Old Pension Scheme In Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot invited suggestions from the employees' organizations to make the upcoming budget inclusive.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the Rajasthan government is firm on its decision to revive the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for the state government employees.

He said the employees are an integral part of the state government and play an important role in taking the benefits of public welfare schemes run by the government to the last mile.

Speaking at the pre-budget dialogue with the representatives of the employees' organisations at the secretariat on Wednesday, Mr Gehlot said his government is continuously working in the interest of the state employees.

He said the employees act as an important link in the effective implementation of the schemes till the lower level.

The CM invited suggestions from the employees' organizations to make the upcoming budget inclusive.

"Unprecedented decisions have been taken by the state government in the last four years for the welfare of the employees. In view of the future security of the employees, the government re-implemented OPS from a human perspective," a release quoting him said.

With the implementation of OPS, he said, the "employees will be free from worrying about the future and will be able to work with responsibility".

Mr Gehlot said there should be continuous dialogue between the government and the employees. He said the government's concept of good governance is affected by the employees going on strike and there is unnecessary delay in the work of the common man.

Various types of problems can be easily resolved in a timely manner by establishing dialogue, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)