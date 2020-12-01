Ashok Gehlot Denounces Defacing Of Rajiv Gandhi Statue In Varanasi

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, some unidentified individuals threw ink on Gandhi's statue.

Ashok Gehlot said disrespecting great leaders must never be allowed.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condemned the defacing of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's statue in Varanasi and demanded action against the accused.

"It's most condemnable that former PM Rajiv Gandhi ji's statue was defaced in Varanasi & that too on a day when PM Modi was visiting Varanasi. Police must identify miscreants & arrest them," he tweeted.

Later, the Varanasi district authorities got the statue cleaned up. Ashok Gehlot said that disrespecting great leaders, who sacrifice their lives for the nation, must never be allowed.
 

