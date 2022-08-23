'BJP Revealing Hidden Names': Union Minister Reacts To Ashok Gehlot's Remarks

Ashok Gehlot had slammed the BJP for trying to forget leaders like Nehru (File)

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying that he cannot see anything beyond devotion to the Gandhi family.

In a conversation with ANI, Mr Shekhawat on Monday hit back at Gehlot and said, "Gehlot Ji did not understand the definition of 'Amrit Mahotsav' of Independence under which, the BJP honoured those who were unknown in the country. Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru were already on the list and they were not to be found and shown."

Earlier, Ashok Gehlot had slammed the BJP for trying to forget leaders like Nehru and Indira Gandhi and alleged that the party does not want to tell the facts about the country's history.

The Chief Minister had said, "No 'Amrit Mahotsav' can be successful without Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, but still there is no mention of Indira Gandhi in their (BJP) regime. There were many great freedom fighters but they do not talk about them. Modi government does not want to tell the truth about history."

Reacting to his statement, Shekhawat said, "We are not hiding history, but telling those things which were deliberately hidden from the people. Now the party is revealing the names of those freedom fighters whose names are erased from the pages of our history textbooks under a conspiracy to forget them and when we are doing so, it is natural to have abdominal pain."

"PM Modi appealed to find out such hidden people who contributed to the freedom struggle and honour them so that the local people can also take inspiration from them," he added.

Prior to this war of words between Ashok Gehlot and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, on the occasion of Independence Day had said that the current government was trying to belittle the great sacrifices and accomplishments of some freedom fighters.

"Indian National Congress will oppose the wrong statements made on historical facts for political benefits and every attempt to question great national leaders like Gandhi-Nehru-Patel-Azad on the basis of lies," Sonia Gandhi had said.