On 86th Birthday, Asha Bhosle Tweets Justin Trudeau's Wishes From 2018

Music icon Asha Bhosle, who turned 86 on Sunday, shared a message sent to her by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on her last birthday.

The legendary playback singer, who is very active on Twitter and has 4.9 million followers, tweeted the framed message sent by the Canadian Prime Minister on her 85th birthday.

"It is a great pleasure to send you best wishes and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your eighty sixth birthday," Justin Trudeau's message reads.

Thanking Justin Trudeau, Ms Bhosle said she was happy that her achievements have put India on the world music map.

On my 86th birthday, I feel happy that my achievents have put India on the world music map where world leaders acknowledge my presence. Thank you to PM Trudeau of Canada @JustinTrudeau@CanadianPM@narendramodi@smritiiranipic.twitter.com/ax4F59MI1e — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 8, 2019

On Sunday, Ms Bhosle's elder sister Lata Mangeshkar wished and blessed on Twitter, with a video of one of Ms Bhosle's track from the 1963 film "Dil Hi To Hai".

Wearing a blue and pink silk saree, she celebrated her special day at an event from where went live on Twitter to document her birthday celebrations.

Many other celebrities wished the singer on social media. Actor Kajol shared a picture of herself with Asha Bhosle and wrote: "Happy happy birthday to my most favourite always Asha Bhosle. A legend in more ways than one." Actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too wished the her.

Asha Bhosle has been singer since 1943. With a career spanning over seven decades, the 86-year-old has sung countless hit songs such as "Raat Akeli Hai", "Kajra Mohabbat Wala", "Dum Maro Dum" and "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main".

She was also honoured with the highest civilian awards in India, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

