Asaram Admitted To Jodhpur Hospital's ICU After Testing Covid Positive

Asaram's samples were taken for testing along with those of other inmates (File)

Self-styled godman Asaram, jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, two days after he tested positive for the coronavirus, sources said.

They said Asaram, who is in his 80s, has been put on ventilator support at the MG Hospital, where he was rushed last night after he complained of breathing difficulty.

"He has been put on ventilator support and his condition is stated to be stable," a source said.

Sources at the Jodhpur Central Jail said Asaram's samples were taken for testing along with those of other inmates, and his report returned positive two days back following which his treatment was started.

"On Wednesday night, his condition deteriorated as he complained of fever and short-breath. We rushed him to the MG Hospital in the night itself," a jail official said.

SS Rathore, the principal of S N Medical College, under which the M G hospital comes, refused to comment. MG Hospital superintendent Raj Shree Behra too did not respond to calls.

In several court affidavits, Asaram has said he suffers from multiple ailments, and requested he be granted bail on health grounds.

Meanwhile, his supporters and followers assembled outside the MG Hospital in large numbers after the news of his hospitalisation spread around.

Some of them also demanded him to be admitted to the AIIMS, but the hospital administration said there was no such need.

They also demanded the hospital administration and police share Asaram's health details with them.

Later, two female followers of his were detained by the police for constantly trying to dodge the police, and were taken to the police station.