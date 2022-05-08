Asani Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Coast Guard On Alert: 10 Points

The Defence Ministry said the Coast Guard has "intensified efforts to mitigate threats posed by the impending weather". Coast Guard ships and aircraft are broadcasting weather warning to mariners and fishermen, and 0 disaster response and 3 Quick Reaction Teams are on standby, it said.

The severe cyclone, on reaching west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on Tuesday, is likely to recurve north-north eastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

It is likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and further into a deep depression on Thursday, the weather office said in its forecast of Asani's track and intensity.

It will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohaptra said, adding the cyclone will move parallel to the east coast and lead to some rain from Tuesday evening.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the state government has made adequate arrangement for rescue operations. "We do not see any big danger in the state as the system will pass around 100 kilometre off the coast near Puri," he said. However, rescue teams of the NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services are on standby for any eventuality, he said.

The cyclone is likely to bring in its wake light to moderate rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday with heavy downpour at one or two places in the coastal districts of the state, the weather office said.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said disaster management teams have been put on alert following the weather forecast. Taking lessons from the devastating effects of Amphan super cyclone in May 2020, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is taking all measures such as keeping cranes, electric saws and earthmovers on standby to clear blockades caused by fallen trees and other debris.

The administrations of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas are keeping cyclone shelters, schools and other pucca structures ready if evacuation is needed, besides arranging dry food and necessary medicines, a state government official said.

The weather office asked fishermen not to venture into the sea and along and off West Bengal and Odisha coasts from Tuesday till further notice.