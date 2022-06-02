Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Centre Not Learning Lessons' Jibe On Kashmir Killings

The AIMIM chief further alleged that the Modi government is seeing Kashmiri Pandits as electoral issues.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday held the Central government responsible for the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the BJP government has still not learnt any lessons from history and are repeating the same mistakes.

His remark came in the wake of the recent targeted killings in the Valley.

Speaking to media persons, Mr Owaisi stated, "The whole responsibility lies with the Modi government. The BJP government is not taking lessons from history, the mistake that we did in the year 1989 is the same mistake Narendra Modi's government is doing.

"In 1989 a political outlet was closed and the politicians of the valley (Kashmir) were not allowed to speak. They are making the same mistakes. 1987 elections were rigged and its results were seen in 1989."

The AIMIM chief further alleged that the Modi government is seeing Kashmiri Pandits as electoral issues and not as humans.

"The new delimitation that the Modi government has brought is called geometry. Secondly political liver should be with the valley-based politicians and you have taken away that from them. Thirdly you are making films and promoting Kashmiri Pandits. In the place where Kashmiri Pandits are living, you had to close them and stop them from running away," Mr Owaisi said.

They see Kashmiri Pandits as electoral issues and not as humans. They don't allow the local politicians to speak. Such things are giving way to terrorism. Its onus lies on the BJP government, I condemn it," he added.

Further questioning the responsibility of the safety of Hindu minorities in Valley, he said, "A private vehicle in which soldiers are travelling was blasted, who did the blast? questions Owiasi. It's your government there, Hindus minorities are gunned down. Who is responsible for it? It's the Modi government responsible for it. It's your inefficiency."

He further slammed the Central government for promoting "The Kashmir Files" film and said the Centre should first save the lives of Kashmiri Pandits.

"Is it your duty to run the nation or promote pictures? Why are you closing the Kashmiri Pandits areas? Whatever is happening it is because of the Centre. Leave the picture promotion and save the lives of people there. Kashmiri Pandits are protesting and threatening that they will leave the Jammu and go. You are doing the same mistake that we did in 1989. 1987 election was rigged and you now brought the delimitation," he added.

Mr Owaisi alleged minority Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits are being killed in the Valley because of the government's mistakes.

"The terrorists are coming from Pakistan but what the government is doing.? If we don't tell the government, then do we say to Pakistan? The terrorists have always been coming from Pakistan and its BJP government's responsibility. We condemn it. Stop promoting pictures and save Kashmiri Pandits," said the AIMIM chief.

He said that since 2008 Kashmiri Pandits were returning to the Valley and today the government has changed everything.

Earlier in the day, a bank manager from Rajasthan who was working in Kashmir's Kulgam was shot dead by terrorists.

Another teacher posted in Kupwara, was shot inside government school premises on May 31. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was murdered inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)