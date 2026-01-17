"People Free To Choose": Asaduddin Owaisi To NDTV On 'B-Team' Allegations

Taking allegations of being the 'B-Team' of the BJP head on, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has said the reason his party is doing well in states like Bihar and even the Maharashtra civic polls is that it actually has a gameplan to fight against the saffron party.

Speaking to NDTV on Saturday, Owaisi, whose AIMIM won 125 wards in the Maharashtra civic elections - more than double the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the MNS combined - said his party believes in empowering citizens and there is nothing wrong with talking about political agency for Muslims.

To a question on what is attracting voters towards the AIMIM, rejecting mainstream parties, the Lok Sabha MP said there are several factors, including the way the party conducts its election campaigns.

"There are many factors. The first is that no one has a clear programme for taking on the BJP. No one wants to have a clear policy as far as tackling the Sangh Parivar is concerned. You're running with the hare and hunting with the hounds. That's not going to work," the AIMIM president said.

"The leadership vacuum is also huge and the AIMIM has been working very hard to address this on the ground. And, of course, the last thing is the election campaign. I am thankful the people have accepted us and voted for our party," he added.

Asked how he would respond to allegations of being the 'B team' of the BJP and to those who say he is reducing the potency of the collective Muslim vote, Owaisi pointed out that people are free to choose who they are voting for.

"If you are a true nationalist, you should be happy that a party like the AIMIM is growing. If you truly believe in pluralism and diversity... If you truly believe in what Babasaheb Ambedkar had written in the preamble of the Indian Constitution, which talks about liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity, why are you so upset and angry? My party and I are talking about what's in the Constitution. Don't you want any leadership to grow? Don't you want a deprived section to come out and say that this is what I want?" he asked

Sticking to his combative stance, he said people who level such allegations are "elitist" and believe only they have the authority to be leaders.

"They are not living in the present day, where people are not going to believe such elitist, entitled, arrogant and ignorant people. Things have changed. Yes, we are facing a formidable political opponent like the BJP, which believes in the Hindutva ideology. But does that mean I should not raise my voice? And please tell the nation how PM Narendra Modi has won three elections? Am I responsible for that? You talk about the shrinking space of Muslim politics. Where is the space? Only 4% of members in the Lok Sabha are Muslims," he stressed.

Insisting that "so-called secular parties" had conspired to defeat AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel from the Aurangabad constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi said, "These are all small people who do not understand India but believe 'only we are entitled'. (They think) You are our subjects, you are not citizens. What AIMIM is doing is that we don't want you to become a voter, we want you to become a citizen with rights. There is nothing wrong if I talk about political agency for Muslims. I believe completely that this will strengthen India's democracy."

Opposition Alliance, Controversies

On whether he is open to an alliance with the united opposition, the AIMIM president pointed out that he wanted to be part of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, but was rebuffed.

"Letters were written to not only RJD, but to all the parties within the Mahagathbandhan. They took a decision, fine. AIMIM is a political party, and we have to fight elections... Now it is for those parties to think and take a call. I cannot force them and neither can they force me," he maintained.

Asked about the controversy over his remark that he would want to see a burqa-clad woman as the Prime Minister of India, Owaisi stuck to his guns.

"What is wrong with that? This will give more glory to India and I hope that I live to see it. Because, right now, what we are seeing is the politics of hatred for the Muslim community. But I am sure there are crores of right-thinking people who will not forever succumb to this," he said.

Owaisi also responded to the row over AR Rahman saying he does not get work because of his Muslim identity. The AIMIM chief this is not a loss for the composer, but for others.

Asked where he sees his party 10 years from now, the MP said he wants to fill the vacuum in Muslim political leadership.

"I want to fill it with good people who will lead this nation, this community, even after I leave this world. Because I am of the firm opinion that Muslims need strong political leadership for India to progress, to be peaceful, and to become a superpower," he asserted.