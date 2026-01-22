Trump Unveils Board Of Peace On Gaza, Which Has Pak Among Members

US President Donald Trump formally announced the first charter of his 'Board of Peace', which is a body for resolving international conflicts and has a $1 billion price tag for permanent membership. The board was originally conceived to oversee the reconstruction and governance of Gaza following the Israel-Palestine war, it has since expanded to resolving global conflicts.

Presidents, prime ministers, and top diplomats from more than a dozen countries are there to tout his international "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Among the heads of government are Argentina President Javier Milei, Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto, Paraguay's conservative President Santiago Pena, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

In his opening remarks, Trump claimed that "everybody" wants to be a part of the Board of Peace and said that he will continue to "work with many others, including the United Nations."

Regarding Gaza, he said that the war is "really coming to an end," but that "little fires" are yet to be put out. He warned that Hamas must disarm or it will be the 'end of them' and said that the last body of a hostage must be returned to Israel.

"They have to give up their weapons, and if they don't do that, it's going to be the end of them," Trump said, adding that the Islamist group "were born with rifles in their hands."

India is yet to take a call on Trump's invitation to be part of the Board of Peace, per a PTI report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the numerous global leaders that Trump has invited to join the Board.