'No Knowledge': Asaduddin Owaisi To Yogi Adityanath Over 'Mughal' Remark

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his reported comments that the Mughals and the British were responsible for weakening the economy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday claimed that it flourished during the reign of Jahangir and Aurangazeb.

Mr Owaisi said that the Uttar Pradesh government should instead focus on ensuring law and order in his state.

"First of all, Yogi Adityanath has once again proved that he has no knowledge about anything. It is just that he is lucky enough to become the Chief Minister of the biggest state of India. What history tells us, had the Chief Minister read history and economics, during the time of Mughals, when Jahangir was the ruler, India's contribution to the world GDP was 25 per cent.

"This continued till Aurangazeb. During Aurangazeb's tenure, India overtook the economy of China," he said, quoting an international economist.

Mr Owaisi said he understands that Yogi Adityanath has "hatred for anything to do with Muslims", but history and empirical research cannot be changed.

The AIMIM leader said he accepts that the economy was ''completely devastated'' during British rule, but claimed that it was the other way around during Mughal rule.

Yogi Adityanath reportedly made the statement about Mughals and the British on Saturday at the ongoing three day World Hindu Economic Forum in Mumbai, which will conclude tomorrow.

