Had Hoped PM Learnt Lessons From 2002: Asaduddin Owaisi On Delhi Violence

Asaduddin Owaisi called Delhi clashes a "targeted structural violence"

Calling the Delhi clashes as "targeted structural violence," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the BJP government and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas.

Addressing a public meeting on AIMIM's 62nd foundation day, the Hyderabad MP reiterated his charge that the violence happened due to the speeches made by BJP leaders.

"This communal riot happened with full planning and preparation. An atmosphere of hatred was created. It cannot be called a communal riot but it is pogrom," he alleged.

"We were hopeful that you (Prime Minister) might have taken some lesson from 2002 (Gujarat riots) and ensure such thing would not recur...," Mr Owaisi said.

Referring to slogans raised by some youths in Metro stations in Delhi, he said, "Who are these people telling ''goli maaro desh ke gaddaron ko'' (shoot the traitors). Prime Minister this riot happened with planning. This is targeted structural violence and its responsibility is on you."

The responsibility of Delhi clashes lies at the doorstep of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he said.

Appealing to PM Modi to visit the violence-hit areas in the national capital, Mr Owaisi wondered whether the Prime Minister would "narrate our pain in monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat."

He said the Prime Minister did not make a mention of the Delhi violence in his speech in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday though he dwelt on ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas''.

Lashing out at Delhi police, Mr Owaisi charged them with not responding to the calls of Muslims affected by the violence, which rocked parts of northeast Delhi last week claiming at least 46 lives and leaving hundreds injured.

Mr Owaisi further said elected representatives of AIMIM would donate one month salary to the families of those killed in Delhi violence.

He also said AIMIM would urge Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to allow NPR in the state.