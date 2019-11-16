'Asaduddin Owaisi Is Second Zakir Naik': BJP's Babul Supriyo On Ayodhya

BJP's Babul Supriyo took a swipe at AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi over Ayodhya

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi "second Zakir Naik" over the Ayodhya issue that was recently decided by the Supreme Court.

"Asaduddin Owaisi is becoming the second Zakir Naik. If he speaks more than required, then we do have law and order problem in our country," Mr Supriyo told reporters in Asansol in West Bengal.

Zakir Naik is a controversial Islamic preacher, whose extradition from Malaysia is being sought by India on charges of money laundering and hate speech.

The AIMIM leader came under attack after he demanded the reconstruction of Babri mosque, which was demolished by Hindu activists in 1992.

"I want my masjid back," Mr Owaisi tweeted on Friday, days after the Supreme Court ordered the construction of Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Ending decades-long dispute, the top court on November 6 ordered setting up a trust to construct Ram temple and also directed the government to give five acres to Muslim parties to build a mosque in Ayodhya.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.