'If Your Wife Shouts At You...': Asaduddin Owaisi's Relationship Advice

Asaduddin Owaisi slammed men who are cruel to their wives

There is no manhood in venting your anger on your wife or taking swipes at her, but there is in tolerating her anger, MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said.

Addressing a party gathering, a video of which was shared by Mr Owaisi, he said men must be nice to their wives. "I have said this several times. That upset many people. The Quran does not say that your wife must wash your clothes or cook for you or give you a head massage. In fact, it says the husband has no right to his wife's earning. But, the wife has the right to the husband's earning because she has to run the household."

Many criticise their wives for not cooking or find faults in their cooking, he said. "My brothers, this is Islam. It is not (written anywhere). And then there are those who are cruel to their wives, who hit them. If you are true followers of the Prophet, tell me where he has laid his hands on a woman," he said.

"There is no manhood in unnecessarily venting your anger on your wife or taking swipes at her. Manhood is tolerating her anger," he said.

The AIMIM leader then narrated an anecdote in which one Rasul went to Farooq e Azam, an influential caliph, with a complaint that his wife was very angry. "When Rasul reached Farooq-e-Azam's home, he found that his wife was scolding him. He later told Farooq-e-Azam that he had come with the same complaint. Farooq-e-Azam told him, 'She is my wife, she guards my home's honour. She gave birth to my children, looks after them. She is human, if she tells me something (in anger), I listen. Brothers, develop this mindset."

"Here, some take offence if their wife answers back. Many keep chatting with friends till late into the night. Their wives and mothers wait for them at home. Understand these things, my brothers," Mr Owaisi said.