'Dhokla?' Asaduddin Owaisi Doubles Down On 'Beef' Attack On PM Modi

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief attacks Prime Minister Modi over #votekar campaign

Days after attacking the Prime Minister over the Pulwama terror strike, which killed over 40 soldiers, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at PM Modi's #VoteKar campaign on social media to increase voters' participation in the general elections next month.

"I request everyone to cast vote for AIMIM and increase the voting percentage," he said taking a dig at PM Modi's Twitter blitzkrieg. Over the weekend, PM Modi took to Twitter tagging celebrities, sportspersons and people from various fields, asking them to encourage people to vote. The PM had tweeted 16 times, using the hashtag #VoteKar, in half an hour.

"Two days ago, I said that in Pulwama a suicide bomber attacked our forces, will PM Modi take responsibility? I said was he sleeping after eating beef biryani. On social media, PM's followers are saying that he doesn't eat non-veg. I don't know if he eats veg or non-veg. Now I will say that he slept after eating dokla, idli or vegetable biryani," Mr Owaisi mocked.

Ridiculing the T-shirts and other merchandise the BJP has come out with ahead of the elections, Mr Owaisi said, "All businessmen are feeling harassed with GST and he (PM Modi) is selling T-shirts...kya Chowkidar hai... Jet Airways has sunk and Chowkidar is forcing banks give Rs 1500 crore to the airline...In the name of 'Make in India' thousands of factories are being shut down... can loans not be given to them?"

Taking aim at PM Modi over the Jet Airways crisis, the AIMIM chief said, "You can't give Rs 1500 crore just like that because it is public money. Is this your baap ki jagir (father's property)," he taunted.

Mr Owaisi also targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling Congress Lok Sabha candidate, Imran Masood a relative of Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar.

Launching the BJP's election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, with a rally in Saharanpur, Yogi Adityanath linked the Congress candidate to terror group Jaish-eMohammed chief Masood Azhar. Imran Masood, an influential leader from the area, is pitted against the BJP's sitting lawmaker, Raghav Lakhanpal in Saharanpur, which votes in the first phase on April 11.

The Narendra Modi government has been criticised by several opposition leaders after the Pulwama attack and the retaliatory Balakot air strike. Key opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee questioned the government's claim of 300 terrorists being killed in the air strike on a terrorist training camp across the Line of Control.

