Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks PM Modi Over China's Stand On Masood Azhar In UN

Asaduddin Owaisi invoked poet Ghalib in his criticism on Twitter. (FILE PHOTO)

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday attacked the Centre over China blocking a UN Security Council resolution to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Referring to media reports that India would show patience with China for "as long as it takes", he alleged that it is "not patience but capitulation for FDI".

Invoking poet Ghalib, Mr Owasi said, "Hum ko maaloom hai Cheen ki haqeeqat, lekin Dil ko khush rakhne ko MODI yeh khayaal achcha hai" (we know the reality of China, but Modi's idea to keep himself happy is good).

Hum ko maaloom hai Cheen ki haqeeqat, lekin

Dil ko khush rakhne ko MODI yeh khayaal achcha hai (my apologies to GHALIB) @PMOIndia sir Woh policy Tain Tain "andar ghus ke ....... in 4 years had we given Brahmos Missile to Vietnam ..this is not patience but Capitulation for FDI https://t.co/CPx9D8CEc6 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) 16 March 2019

He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Gujarat on March 5 where he had said India "will enter their (terrorists) homes and eliminate them", days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide bombing in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir followed by subsequent Indian air strike on a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, China blocked for the fourth consecutive time a resolution at a UN Security Council Committee on designating Mazood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Mr Owaisi had on March 14 also attacked PM Modi over China blocking the UNSC resolution to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, alleging it was a failure of his "jhoola" (swing) diplomacy.

The AIMIM leader had also questioned India reportedly placing orders for bulletproof vests for its Army from China when the latter refused to cooperate in blacklisting Masood Azhar.

"This is a failure of Narendra Modi's 'jhoola' (swing) diplomacy... and this 'jhoola' diplomacy is so fantastic that China refuses to cooperate in blacklisting this terrorist," Mr Owaisi told reporters here on March 14, in an apparent reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi sitting on a swing in Ahmedabad during his visit to India.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.