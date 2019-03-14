Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out At PM Modi After China Move On Masood Azhar

This is a failure of Narendra Modi's Jhula diplomacy, said Asaduddin Owaisi.

Unable to get Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Jhula diplomacy", said Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, in an obvious reference to PM Modi 'swinging' with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to India.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party president said that while China was refusing to cooperate in blacklisting the terrorist, the Modi government placed an order of Rs 630 crore to buy bullet-proof vests from China.

"China is not ready to cooperate with India to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at UNSC, but we as a country place an order of Rs 630 crore for bulletproof vests," he said.

"Why did India gave the order only to China, can't we get them from any other country, why only China? Modi should answer to the nation. This is a failure of Narendra Modi's Jhula diplomacy," he added.

For the fourth time in the last ten years, China on Wednesday blocked a proposal by the US, the UK and France, among others, to enlist Pakistan-based Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the United Nations Security Council.

He also alleged that the BJP government is refusing to share the exact survey data of Mudra beneficiaries and trying to hide all their failures. Statistics of the survey report should be in the public domain.

Mr Owaisi said, "This government believes in lies, It does not stand for truth and for emperical data to come out. It believes in fudged data. The truth has come out with the government refusing to share exact survey data of Mudra beneficiaries."

