China Blocks Move To Blacklist Masood Azhar As Global Terrorist: 10 Facts

Masood Azhar is chief of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group. (File)

NEW DELHI: China has again blocked the initiative to tag Jaish-e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" by the United Nations Security Council. Beijing's move came as the Security Council was to take up a resolution on the matter days after the February 14 Jaish attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 soldiers died. The resolution, say sources, was backed by unprecedented number of countries going into the "double digits". India said it was "disappointed by this outcome".