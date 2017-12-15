As US Junks 'Net Neutrality', How It Affects Internet In India: 10 Points

The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 to repeal the net neutrality rules (Reuters)

New Delhi: The US Federal Communications Commission or FCC voted on Thursday to repeal landmark 2015 rules aimed at ensuring a free and open internet, sending chilling waves across cyberspace that are likely to wash up on Indian shores too. Championed by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, an Indian-American Donald Trump loyalist, the scrapping of "net neutrality" marked a victory for internet service providers like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon Communications and hands them power over what content consumers can access. Consumer advocates and trade groups representing content providers plan to legally challenge the move.