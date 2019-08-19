As Some Kashmir Schools Reopen, Official's Appeal To Parents: 10 Points

Here's your 10-point cheat-sheet to this big story:
- Only 196 primary schools of 900 in Srinagar would reopen today, said Shahid Iqbal, the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar.
- "We have opened schools only in some areas after reviewing security there. We appeal to parents to send their children wherever schools have been reopened. Security is our responsibility," Shahid Iqbal said.
- All government offices will be open today, officials say. Some were partially open on Friday.
- Restrictions are back in place in parts of Srinagar after clashes overnight. The decision to allow internet and mobile phones in parts of Jammu has also been reversed, according to an official, amid concerns about the spread of rumours.
- Jammu and Kashmir principal secretary Rohit Kansal said restrictions would be relaxed for longer hours after an assessment of the situation. He admitted that two or three incidents had taken place but he added that only two were injured.
- Asked about the extent of the lockdown, where people could not move out of their homes or use the phone or Internet, K Vijaya Kumar, the adviser to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, said the idea was to ensure that no lines were lost.
- "In 2010, around 110 people died. This time, we were sure we wanted to save as many lives as possible," Mr Vijaya Kumar told NDTV.
- Asked about restrictions that prevented many from celebrating Eid last week, the advisor said: "There were greater restrictions in 2016. Wherever the bigger congregations were likely, we restricted them."
- He also said landlines had been restored in two-thirds of the Kashmir Valley. "Soon it will touch 100 per cent," he said, adding that the government's priority was to prevent the spread of fake news.
- In Srinagar, despite offices and schools reopening, according to the administration, shops remain closed and roads, largely deserted.
