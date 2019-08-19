As Some Kashmir Schools Reopen, Official's Appeal To Parents: 10 Points

The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar said some schools have been opened after reviewing the situation

Srinagar: A fraction of schools and all government offices opened today in Srinagar as the administration said restrictions were being eased in phases after two weeks of a security lockdown to avoid trouble over the centre's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union Territories. Officials claim two-thirds landlines have been restored in the Kashmir valley and mobile internet services would be back after a review of the security situation. Hundreds of politicians, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, remain in custody.