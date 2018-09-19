Vasundhara Raje Government To Promote 6,000 Cops Amid Congress Outcry

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has launched several programmes in the run-up to the polls.

The Vasundhara Raje government will promote as many as 6,082 constables to the post of head constable at an event in Jaipur today. They have been asked to bring two of their family members along for the event, to be held at the Rajasthan Police Academy.

With the state assembly elections just around the corner, Ms Raje has made it a point to shower honours on government employees appointed or promoted by her regime. After felicitating sanitation workers in a grand ceremony earlier this month, she had organised a grand event for state educators on Teacher's Day.

The Congress, however, remains far from impressed. In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary DB Gupta, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that Ms Raje's programmes amounted to "misusing government machinery" in order to help the BJP gain traction ahead of the assembly election. The missive also objected to the "Gaurav Yatra" being under the chief minister's patronage.

The opposition party even found fault with the ceremony being held on Wednesday. "Such promotions should be granted after constables have completed their cadre course, but the government is in a hurry. It wants to gain political mileage for the electoral battle ahead," said Gehlot.

While constables were earlier required to complete a cadre course to become eligible for promotions, the Rajasthan government recently ruled that police personnel can be moved to higher positions on the basis of seniority. All the constables who will be handed promotions at the event have completed 18 years in service.

The government, however, sees nothing wrong with the decision. "The promotions have been done for the good of the people. It was a part of the budget announcement," said spokesperson Rajendra Rathore.

The Raje government scored a minor legal victory on Tuesday, when the Rajasthan high court ruled that the promotion ceremony can be held as long as an account of the expenditure is maintained. It was responding to a public interest litigation filed by city-based advocate Pramod Singh, who sought a stay on the event to halt the "governmental misuse of public funds and government machinery to gain political mileage".