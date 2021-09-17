As PM Turns 71, Centre Eyes Vaccination Record; 20-Day Mega Event Planned

The government is eyeing a COVID-19 vaccination record today to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A 20-day mega event - "Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan" - has also been planned by PM Modi's party, the BJP, to mark his "20 years in public service".

"Let's do #VaccineSeva and give him (PM Modi) birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said yesterday while urging those who have not taken the dose so far to get themselves inoculated.

Birthday greetings from the entire nation to India's Pradhan Sevak PM Shri @narendramodi!#HappyBdayModijipic.twitter.com/775hqtBfLr - BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2021

Leaders of the ruling BJP have been urged to promote the jabs and state officials told to double the daily rate. The BJP - which is eyeing to get more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered - has trained around eight lakh volunteers to aid the vaccination drive.

During the 20-day mega outreach programme that will continue till October 7, the party will hold massive cleanliness and blood donation campaigns, and send five crore postcards to the Prime Minister to congratulate him for his efforts as "party members commit themselves to public service".

Hoardings, thanking PM Modi "for free food grains and vaccination for poor", will also be set up as part of the campaign, the BJP said in a statement.

In Uttar Pradesh, where elections are due next year, the party workers will hold a campaign to clean river Ganga at 71 sites.

"Intellectuals and famous personalities will be invited to attend events that focus on PM Modi's life and his achievements. In various languages, opinions and articles by prominent personalities will be published to ensure the message reaches out to public," the party statement said.

Health camps will be held at districts levels while food items will be distributed under 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana' where women leaders will play a key role. "All representatives will go to vaccine centres with an aim to spread awareness and thank the Prime Minister," the party members have been told.

On Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, a massive cleanliness campaign will be held and a public message will be sent out, encouraging the use of Khadi and local products.

Children who have been orphaned due to Covid will be registered by the BJP workers so that they can be benefitted with PM-Cares.

All gifts received by the Prime Minister will be auctioned on the government website- pmmemontos.gov.in.