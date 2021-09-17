PM's Birthday Updates: BJP Aims To Make Historic By Administering Record Covid Vaccine

PM Modi's birthday: BJP is aspiring is to get more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day.

To achieve this milestone, BJP has prepared its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their COVID-19 vaccines on the day.

India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day on earlier occasions.

The target that BJP is aspiring is to get more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered on Friday.

Here are the Live updates:

Sep 17, 2021 07:22 (IST) "Let's Give Him Gift": Health Minister's Vaccine Push To Mark PM's Birthday

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced free COVID-19 vaccines for all citizens and urged people to give him PM Modi birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far.

Sep 17, 2021 06:53 (IST) PM Modi's birthday: BJP workers cut 71-feet-long syringe-shaped cake in MP



On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers cut a 71-feet-long cake at Lalghati Chauraha in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

The cake was in the shape of the vaccine syringe.

The party workers expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. "Thanks to Modiji for Namo Tikka" read a phrase on the cake.

Several party workers were seen wearing white t-shirt and masks, both with a slogan and Prime Minister's image. They also held his posters at the celebration.