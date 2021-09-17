PM's Birthday Updates: BJP Aims To Make Historic By Administering Record Covid Vaccine

New Delhi:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day.
To achieve this milestone, BJP has prepared its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their COVID-19 vaccines on the day.
India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day on earlier occasions.
The target that BJP is aspiring is to get more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered on Friday.
Here are the Live updates:
"Let's Give Him Gift": Health Minister's Vaccine Push To Mark PM's Birthday
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced free COVID-19 vaccines for all citizens and urged people to give him PM Modi birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far. Read more
PM Modi's birthday: BJP workers cut 71-feet-long syringe-shaped cake in MP
On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers cut a 71-feet-long cake at Lalghati Chauraha in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.
The cake was in the shape of the vaccine syringe.
The party workers expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. "Thanks to Modiji for Namo Tikka" read a phrase on the cake.
Several party workers were seen wearing white t-shirt and masks, both with a slogan and Prime Minister's image. They also held his posters at the celebration.
BJP workers celebrate PM Modi's birthday eve in Varanasi
On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday lit earthen lamps and cut a 71-kg laddu in Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi.
While celebrating his birthday eve, a book titled ''Kashi Sankalp'' was also launched in presence of BJP MP Roopa Ganguly and former Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor, GC Tripathi.
In Indore, BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also joined visually impaired children to sing timeless Hindi numbers to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday.
Mr Vijayvargiya attended a programme organised by Anibhuti Blind Ashram and Mahesh Blind Ashram in Indore on the occasion of Modi's birthday, where he sang the Hindi classic "Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main Khayal Aata Hai."