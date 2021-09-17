1 Crore Jabs Till 1:30 PM. On PM's Birthday, Government Aims At Record

The vaccination campaign is key to BJP's three-week celebrations to mark PM's birthday.

As the government raced to deliver a vaccination record on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday today, the country clocked over 42,000 vaccinations a minute, a senior health official said. Vaccinations crossed one crore in the afternoon - for the fourth time in less than a month - signalling a bigger milestone by the end of the day.

"At this rate, we may achieve 2.5 crore vaccinations today. States have enough doses," Union Health Ministry sources said.

Aiming at 2 crore vaccinations as PM Modi turns 71, the government added a ticker to track Covid shots across the country.

"Celebrating the relentless efforts of India's vaccinators against COVID-19, we have added a ticker to show vaccinations happening in near real-time. We are currently clocking over 42,000 vaccinations/minute or 700/second," tweeted National Health Authority chief RS Sharma, sharing the tracker.

The vaccination campaign is key to the BJP's three-week celebrations to mark the Prime Minister's birthday.

"Let's do #VaccineSeva and give him (PM Modi) birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had tweeted yesterday, urging people to get the shots.

To achieve its target, the BJP had prepped health volunteers "to ensure that the maximum number of people get their COVID-19 vaccines on the day".

In recent days, India has reported more than one crore Covid shots in a day more than once.

Senior BJP leaders say the party wants to see the day "recorded in history" as one that saw a record number of Covid vaccines given.

By noon, over 94,00,000 vaccinations had been achieved. PM Modi's home state Gujarat had crossed five lakh doses, more than the daily doses in the last seven days.

By afternoon, Bihar had given Covid shots to 7.3 lakh people, three times more than the average of the last three days. Madhya Pradesh was at more than 5 lakh doses - 75 per cent of the last two days' average.