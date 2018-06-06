As Part Of BJP Outreach Drive, Amit Shah Meets Ratan Tata, Madhuri Dixit

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: June 06, 2018 19:56 IST
Amit Shah met Madhuri Dixit as part of BJP's 'Sampark For Samarthan' campaign ahead of 2019 polls

Mumbai:  As part of the BJP's mega public drive to reach out to distinguished people from various walks of life, party chief Amit Shah today met actress Madhuri Dixit and industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai.

Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state BJP leaders, Mr Shah called on Ms Dixit at her Juhu residence this afternoon.

During the meeting that lasted around 40 minutes, the BJP president presented a booklet listing the achievements of the BJP-led central government to the Bollywood star.

Ms Dixit's husband Sriram Nene who is a surgeon was also present during the meeting.

Last month, the BJP had launched a campaign called 'Sampark For Samarthan' (Contact for Support) after the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed four years in office.

Nearly 4000 party workers will get in touch with one lakh people who are well-known names in their fields to spread the word about the central government's policies and achievements in the run-up to next year's general elections.

Mr Shah, who is scheduled to meet 50 people as part of the campaign, described his meeting with Madhuri Dixit as pleasant.
Later in the day, the BJP chief met Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, at his Colaba residence.
Mr Shah was also scheduled to call on legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar but that meeting could not happen as she is unwell. 

"I spoke to Mr Amit Shah over the phone and expressed my inability to meet him as I am down with food poisoning. I have requested a meeting with him the next time he is in Mumbai," tweeted Lata Mangeshkar.

Mr Shah had launched the campaign on May 29 when he met former army chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag (retd) and constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap. He has also called on former India cricket captain Kapil Dev, former Chief Justice of India RC Lahoti and yoga guru Ramdev.

