As India Awaits Vaccine Rollout, Delhi, Other States Prep Plan: 10 Facts

The coronavirus vaccine will be administered in 89 sites in Delhi on January 16, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Of these 36 are government hospitals and 53 are private hospitals.

The vaccine will arrive in Delhi by January 12 or 13. The next round is likely to begin after all the healthcare workers are vaccinated.

Three lakh healthcare workers and six lakh frontline workers including the police and civil defence personnel will be vaccinated in Delhi in the first two rounds.

Next will be the turn of 42 lakh people above the 50-year age group and those below with comorbidities like diabetes, heart ailments and other chronic conditions.

In an open letter today, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her state will provide free vaccine to all frontline workers, including the police, Home Guard, paramilitary personnel, correctional facilities and disaster management personnel.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state expects to vaccinate around 4.5 lakh people in the first phase of vaccination. "So far, we have trained more than 18,000 people," he added.

The vaccines, Oxford University's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, received emergency use approval from the Drug Controller of India last Sunday. Both are two-dose vaccines, which will have to be administered at a 28-day gap.

After the launch date announcement yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "On 16th January, India takes a landmark step forward in fighting COVID-19. Starting that day, India's nationwide vaccination drive begins. Priority will be given to our brave doctors, healthcare workers, frontline workers including safai karamcharis."

The government will use its CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) app to manage the massive vaccination drive. CoWIN will track the individual vaccine beneficiaries, more than 79 lakh of whom have been registered on the platform. It will also provide real-time information on vaccine stocks and storage temperatures. The app is yet to be launched.