10 Precautions India Plans To Take As Covid Cases Rise In China

Asserting that Covid is not over, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today asked states to strengthen surveillance and be prepared for new and emerging strains of Covid.

"COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," said Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after a meeting with experts and top officials this morning.

Mr Mandaviya has asked for genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants.

States and Union Territories have been requested to send samples of all positive cases to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) daily. INSACOG is a forum under the Health Ministry to study and monitor various strains of Covid in India, which is mapped with all states and Union Territories.

Random sample testing will be conducted at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

The Centre has said while there is no cause for panic, it has advised people to wear masks in crowded areas.

The government has said that it will monitor the Covid situation every week.

A nationwide network of sentinel facilities to monitor influenza-like-illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) will be set up.

Community-based surveillance will be conducted regularly. This will focus on the early detection of unusual events in the community, such as large outbreaks, an unusual presentation of cases, mortality, etc.