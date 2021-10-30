"Welcome Home" Banners, Dhol For Aryan Khan, Released After 28 Days

After spending 28 days, Aryan Khan walked out of the jail around 11 AM.

A sea of fans, some holding "welcome home" banners, were seen outside megastar Shah Rukh Khan's home in Mumbai as his son was brought back home after spending nearly a month in jail in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. The 23-year-old was granted bail on Thursday but spent two additional nights in jail as his bail papers missed the 5:30 PM deadline on Friday after an anxious countdown that went down to seconds.

"Stay strong prince Aryan. Everything will be alright soon," read a poster.

"He was innocent. Happy that he will come home soon," a fan wearing "Shah Rukh fan" t-shirt, told NDTV.

Another said, "We were praying that Aryan Khan is released soon. We are very happy."

Mumbai: Fans gather outside actor Shahrukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' with a "welcome home Aryan Khan" poster.



Aryan Khan is reaching home after spending weeks in Arthur Road Jail in drugs-on-cruise case. pic.twitter.com/90wwsB2eog - ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Another fan claimed that he has been coming to the place for the past seven days.

Immediately after walking out of the prison, he entered a waiting white Range Rover SUV and was driven to his house Mannat in suburban Bandra, 12 km away.

A day earlier, Mannat was seen decked up with lights. Photos show the top floor of the house covered with twinkling fairy lights.

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for the 23-year-old before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The High Court has imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and co-accused - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha - who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

Their release came just a day before the High Court was scheduled to take a two-week break for Diwali.