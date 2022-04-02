Witness in Drugs Case Linked To Aryan Khan Dies, Maharashtra Orders Probe

Prabhakar Sail claimed to be the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, another witness in the case

The death of Prabhakar Sail - an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan - will be probed, said Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. "How could such a strong and healthy man die suddenly?" said the minister, informing the state Director General of Police will investigate the case.

Sail, 37, died at his house in Mumbai's Chembur on Friday evening. His lawyer Tushar Khandare confirmed that Sail died after he suffered a heart attack and that his family members do not suspect any foul play.

Sail, who claimed to be the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi - another witness of the anti-drugs agency NCB - was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

He had claimed in an affidavit that he had heard Mr Gosavi discuss a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3 last year.

Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB. Of the 20 arrested accused in the case, only two are currently in judicial custody and the rest are out on bail.