Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's Son's Bail Hearing Resumes Today

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2. (Representational)

A special Mumbai court will today pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan Khan was arrested hours after Narcotics Control Bureau officers raided a Mumbai cruise ship party in disguise on October 2. Seven others, including his friend Arbaaz Merchant, were arrested on October 3.

He has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8 and was briefly in the custody of the NCB before that.

The anti-drugs agency has claimed in court that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs, adding that "this is the land of Mahatma Gandhi... this (drug) abuse is affecting young boys".

Here are the LIVE updates Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing: