Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's Son's Bail Hearing Resumes Today

A special Mumbai court will today pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Aryan Khan was arrested hours after Narcotics Control Bureau officers raided a Mumbai cruise ship party in disguise on October 2. Seven others, including his friend Arbaaz Merchant, were arrested on October 3.
He has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8 and was briefly in the custody of the NCB before that.
The anti-drugs agency has claimed in court that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs, adding that "this is the land of Mahatma Gandhi... this (drug) abuse is affecting young boys".
Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday called the killing of a labourer at the Singhu border a possible conspiracy to defame the farmers' agitation, citing a purported photograph of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar with a Nihang "leader".
Former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar also joined the controversy triggered by the appearance of the photograph on social media, alleging that Central agencies could be involved in last week's murder at a farmers' protest site near the Delhi-Haryana border.
The group photo includes Mr Tomar and a man in blue robes of the Sikh order of the Nihangs. The Union minister has in the past met farmer protest leaders to negotiate a solution to the deadlock over agri-marketing laws.
