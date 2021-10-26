Drugs-On-Cruise Case: 10 Key Arguments by Aryan Khan's Lawyer In Court

Aryan Khan's bail appeal - his third since being arrested on October 3 - is being heard in the Bombay High Court, with former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi part of a high-powered legal team.

Earlier the Narcotics Control Bureau, which has listed Aryan as 'accused no. 1' and has alleged he is in touch with an "international drug cartel", filed an affidavit opposing bail. The agency accused SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani of trying to influence witnesses.

In a counter-affidavit Aryan Khan denied these claims, stressing that he had nothing to do with allegations of a payoff involving NCB officer Sameer Wankhede - the lead investigator on his case.

Here are the top 10 arguments by Aryan Khan's lawyer today: