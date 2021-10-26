Aryan Khan Case Live Updates: Bombay High Court To Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Today

Aryan Khan, denied bail repeatedly since his arrest, will appear before the Bombay High Court today.

The Bombay High Court will today hear the bail plea of 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who has been denied bail twice, both by a Mumbai magistrate court and special anti-drugs court, ever since his arrest on October 3 in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan Khan's High Court bail hearing comes amid the cloud of suspicion that has settled over the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after allegations of massive lapses in the investigation, extortion and payoffs, including to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede who is leading the Aryan Khan's investigation.

Questions have also been raised about whether it is fair to keep a 23-year-old in prison on the basis of what many have described as trumped up charges that are rooted on years-old WhatsApp chats, especially when no drugs were found on him during the raid.

Son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan was arrested hours after NCB officers raided a Mumbai cruise ship party in disguise.

He has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8 and was briefly in the custody of the NCB before that.

Here are the Live Updates on Aryan Khan's Case:

Oct 26, 2021 10:01 (IST) More allegations emerge against Sameer Wankhede in letter from unnamed NCB employee

Ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing, Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik claims that a new letter, written by an unknown person who has allegedly been an employee of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai for the past two years, has been received in the case against NCB's Sameer Wankhede.



According to this letter, Sameer Wankhede and the Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra have supposedly earned large sums of money from big actresses like Deepika Padukone. The letter also claims that Sameer Wankhede has, on several occasions, shown more drugs found in a raid than there actually are to make a case seem bigger.

Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede - Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021





Oct 26, 2021 09:17 (IST) Police complaint filed against NCB's Sameer Wankhede for alleged extortion

Lawyer Sudha Dwivedi filed a police complaint to register an FIR against Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede, who is leading Aryan Khan's drug investigation, along with four others, alleging "extortion by threat of accusation of an offence."