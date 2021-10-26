Aryan Khan Case Live Updates: Bombay High Court To Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Today

The Bombay High Court will today hear the bail plea of 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who has been denied bail twice, both by a Mumbai magistrate court and special anti-drugs court, ever since his arrest on October 3 in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.
Aryan Khan's High Court bail hearing comes amid the cloud of suspicion that has settled over the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after allegations of massive lapses in the investigation, extortion and payoffs, including to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede who is leading the Aryan Khan's investigation.
Questions have also been raised about whether it is fair to keep a 23-year-old in prison on the basis of what many have described as trumped up charges that are rooted on years-old WhatsApp chats, especially when no drugs were found on him during the raid.
Son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan was arrested hours after NCB officers raided a Mumbai cruise ship party in disguise.
He has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8 and was briefly in the custody of the NCB before that.
Here are the Live Updates on Aryan Khan's Case:
Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.- Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021
As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/SOClI3ntAn
Will #AryanKhan Get Bail Today? Bombay High Court To Hear Plea- NDTV (@ndtv) October 26, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/IXSyZQeIMUpic.twitter.com/QJpcD3dBXq