Aryan Khan's bail hearing will resume tomorrow at 2.30 pm (File)

Aryan Khan's jail stay was extended by another day as the hearing on his bail request in the Bombay High Court was posted to tomorrow.

The hearing will resume on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30 pm.

In today's arguments, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that Aryan Khan was a "young man" who should be sent to rehab rather than jail.