"BJP Can't Handle Kashmir": Arvind Kejriwal's Rally Against Killings

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave the valley due to the targeted killings and demanded the centre declare an action plan to stop the attacks.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, he said Kashmiri Pandits were being "forced" to leave their homes, a repeat of what happened in the 1990s.

"The BJP can't handle Kashmir, they only know how to do dirty politics. Please don't do politics over Kashmir," the AAP chief said.

"The BJP government is not even allowing them (Kashmiri Pandits) to protest the killings. They are being confined, their rights being scuttled," he said.

"The government has completely failed to provide security to the people living in Kashmir. This is similar to what happened in 1990," he said.

Mr Kejriwal also hit out at Pakistan, accusing it of supporting terrorists in Kashmir. "I want to tell Pakistan to stop petty tactics. Kashmir will always be part of India," he said.

Kashmir has been hit by a spate of targeted killings of by terrorists, who have targeted mostly Hindus and non-locals.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

Two people - a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer -- were killed in Kashmir on June 2 while another labourer was injured in two separate incidents.

A woman teacher from the Samba district of the Jammu region was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31.

On May 18, terrorists had entered a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person from the Jammu region and injuring three others.

Policeman Saifullah Qadri was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar on May 24 while TV artiste Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.