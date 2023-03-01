'They Just Wanted To Stop Us': Arvind Kejriwal On Manish Sisodia Arrest

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre a day after two of his ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, resigned from the Delhi cabinet. "They did India proud, but the PM sent them to jail," he said.
Arvind Kejriwal's Top Quotes
They (Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain) have done India proud. They transformed the entire education model. They did India proud, but the PM sent them to jail
Liquor policy is an excuse. PM wants the good work in Delhi to stop as the BJP cannot do what we are doing.
Delhi's good work will continue and with greater pace.
If Manish Sisodia joins BJP, won't he be free by tomorrow?
They just wanted to stop AAP. Ever since we won Punjab, they have an issue
