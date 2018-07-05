Concurrence Not Needed, Arvind Kejriwal Tells Lt Governor On Delhi Order

Tussle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Anil Baijal has been going on for months.

Highlights Delhi Chief Minister writes to Anil Baijal day after Supreme Court order Says his concurrence not needed on any matter but will keep him informed AAP has accused Lt Governor of obstructing projects, he denies it

Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Lieutenant Governor today after his government was snubbed by bureaucrats just hours after the Supreme Court ruled that the elected government is the boss in the capital and does not need a sign-off on every decision.

"The LG's concurrence would now not be required on any matter," Mr Kejriwal wrote, urging Lt Governor Anil Baijal to defer to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government by deferring to the Supreme Court ruling.



"Till now, files on almost every subject used to be sent to the LG for his concurrence. Now, files would not be required to be sent. However, all decisions shall be duly communicated to the LG," the Chief Minister wrote.



The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the AAP government doesn't need the Lieutenant Governor's permission at every step



Hours after the court ruling, which was described by AAP as a major victory, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia put out orders taking back the power to transfer officers, but the services department rejected it, saying that the Lt Governor remains in charge of this key department.



Mr Sisodia has said AAP is exploring legal options after its order was rejected by bureaucrats as "legally incorrect". The The Supreme Court ruled that the Lt Governor has no "independent decision-making power" beyond land, police and public order, and has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government, which has the real power.



