MLAs Evicted On Lt Governor's Orders, Alleges Arvind Kejriwal: 10 Points

Manish Sisodia was hospitalised after his health deteriorated following an indefinite fast.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started his Day 8 at the Lieutenant Governor's waiting room today. His Good Morning Tweet read, "Eight days of waiting to meet Hon'ble LG Dy CM and UD minister shifted from hospital to bad health Hon'ble LG could not find eight minutes for the people of Delhi. Hope he finds some time today". Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain said they would join work today after their release from the hospital. The Supreme Court meanwhile, has refused urgent hearing petition that asked it to declare Mr Kejriwal's protest as "unconstitutional".
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story:
The petition in the Supreme Court said a constitutional crisis has been created due to "the unconstitutional and illegal" protest by the chief minister inside the L-G's office. The citizens are "left high and dry" said the petitioners' lawyer.
The Supreme Court is currently on summer vacation and the vacation bench that heard the petition refused to speed things up. "We will list it on reopening of the court," the bench said, declining the request for urgent hearing.
The petition also sought initiation of perjury proceedings against either the chief minister or the office of the Lieutenant Governor on the ground that one of them is lying. The chief minister claims the IAS officers are on strike, but the L-G's office has asserted that the officers are very much on the job.
Manish Sisodia tweeted this morning, "With doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday (Monday), my ketone level was 7.4 and BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only," he said.
Yesterday, the Delhi High Court questioned who has authorised Mr Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues to hold a sit-in protest at the Lt. Governor's office. "This can't be called a strike. You can't go inside someone's office or house and hold a strike there," the court said.
On Friday, the High Court will hear two other petitions as well -- one filed by BJP's Vijender Gupta and another against what Mr Kejriwal's government calls a "strike" by IAS officers. The court said the IAS association will be party to the cases.
Mr Kejriwal -- who started his protest on June 11 -- says till Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asks bureaucrats to end their "strike", he would not budge from his house.
Mr Kejriwal's protest has been supported by most opposition parties except the Congress. Yesterday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted: Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office. BJP sitting in Dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos & disorder. People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out."
In a letter to former ally Chandrababu Naidu, BJP's Union minister Vijay Goel called the support lent to Mr Kejriwal by him and three other Chief Ministers "shocking". Along with Mr Naidu, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan have backed the protest.
After Mr Kejriwal's assurance to the IAS officers of the Delhi government about their safety, the officers have said they are open to formal talks with the chief minister and that they look forward to "concrete interventions" for their security and dignity.