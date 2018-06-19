MLAs Evicted On Lt Governor's Orders, Alleges Arvind Kejriwal: 10 Points

Manish Sisodia was hospitalised after his health deteriorated following an indefinite fast.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started his Day 8 at the Lieutenant Governor's waiting room today. His Good Morning Tweet read, "Eight days of waiting to meet Hon'ble LG Dy CM and UD minister shifted from hospital to bad health Hon'ble LG could not find eight minutes for the people of Delhi. Hope he finds some time today". Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain said they would join work today after their release from the hospital. The Supreme Court meanwhile, has refused urgent hearing petition that asked it to declare Mr Kejriwal's protest as "unconstitutional".