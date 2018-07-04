Delhi Lt Governor Can't Be Obstructionist: Top 5 Quotes Of Supreme Court
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, gave its ruling on an appeal by Arvind Kejriwal's government, which challenged a Delhi High Court order that upheld the Lieutenant Governor
The Supreme Court today gave its verdict on who runs Delhi - the chief minister or the Lt Governor
New Delhi: In a landmark judgment today, the Supreme Court upheld the elected government of Delhi and said the real power must be vested with it and not with the Lieutenant Governor. The observations of the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra came as a huge boost for the government of Arvind Kejriwal, which had challenged a Delhi High Court ruling that upheld the Lieutenant Governor as the last word in administrative issues. The top court differed today, saying the people's will "can't be allowed lose its purpose".
Here are the Top 5 quotes of the Supreme Court in this big story:
Real power must lie with the elected government in a democracy. The State should enjoy freedom, unsolicited interference. Popular will can't be allowed lose its purpose.
The Lieutenant Governor hasn't been entrusted with independent decision-making power. The Lieutenant Governor is an administrator in a limited sense, and is not the Governor. He is bound by the advice of the cabinet in matters other than those exempted.
The Lieutenant Governor must act harmoniously with the Delhi government. All decisions of the Council of Ministers must be communicated to the Lieutenant Governor, but that doesn't mean concurrence of the LG is required.
Difference of opinion between the cabinet and the Lieutenant Governor should not be obstructive. The LG can refer issues on difference of opinion to the President only in exceptional matters and not as a general rule.
Obeying the Constitution is everybody's duty and responsibility. The relationship between the Centre and the state government should be healthy.