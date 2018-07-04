Delhi Lt Governor Can't Be Obstructionist: Top 5 Quotes Of Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today gave its verdict on who runs Delhi - the chief minister or the Lt Governor

New Delhi: In a landmark judgment today, the Supreme Court upheld the elected government of Delhi and said the real power must be vested with it and not with the Lieutenant Governor. The observations of the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra came as a huge boost for the government of Arvind Kejriwal, which had challenged a Delhi High Court ruling that upheld the Lieutenant Governor as the last word in administrative issues. The top court differed today, saying the people's will "can't be allowed lose its purpose".