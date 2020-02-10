Arvind Kejriwal Urges Volunteers To Not Burst Firecrackers After Delhi Poll Results

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is projected to repeat its 2015 victory (File)

A day before election results are to be announced, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to prevent air pollution.

Party functionaries said though preparations are underway to celebrate the victory in the polls, Mr Kejriwal has asked party volunteers not to burst firecrackers as it contributes to pollution.

Other preparations to celebrate the victory, including ordering sweets and namkeens, are also underway at the party headquarters in ITO, they said.

Exit polls predicted massive victory for Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with some indicating that it can even repeat its 2015 landslide when it had bagged 67 seats and reduced the BJP to three. Congress had drawn a blank.

Reducing air pollution is one of the main guarantees given by AAP in both the party's manifesto as well as in guarantee card.