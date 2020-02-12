Arvind Kejriwal To Take Oath On Sunday At Delhi's Ramlila Ground

Delhi Election Results: Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landslide victory.

Highlights Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Chief Minister for third term on Feb 16

He met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal day after results

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly election

Arvind Kejriwal, who returned to power in Delhi with his stunning election victory, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term on Sunday, February 16. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan.

Mr Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal this morning. The meeting at Lieutenant Governor's residence lasted for around 15 minutes. Sources said the two discussed the oath-taking ceremony which could take place over the weekend.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief will also meet the party MLAs today. The legislators will then elect him as the leader of the legislative party, following which he will stake claim to form government.

Ahead of the oath, as per procedure, Mr Kejriwal is also likely to give his resignation to pave the way for his fresh swearing-in as the Chief Minister.

Mr Kejriwal's AAP had a landslide victory, winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP was confined to a single-digit score, 8 seats, but an improvement on its 2015 tally of three. The opposition and AAP hailed the mandate as one against the divisive campaign of the BJP. Mr Kejriwal had steered clear of controversy, focussing instead on bread-and-butter issues like power and water, education, health and environment. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years till 2013, won zero seats.

Mr Kejriwal had said the AAP's victory signalled the victory of a "new kind of politics". "People of Delhi have given a message that they will vote for schools, mohalla clinics, 24-hour electricity and free water. This is a great message for the country," he said on Tuesday evening, addressing a huge crowd at the AAP office.