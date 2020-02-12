Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Newly Elected MLAs, BJP To Review Election Loss

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls with 62 seats, five less than in 2015, as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.
After a landslide victory in Delhi assembly elections for the third time in a row the party chief Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at Raj Niwas this morning. Mr Kejriwal has also called a meeting of all the elected MLAs to take decisions on the same. The party will also decide the new Cabinet of the government.
Arvind Kejriwal will take oath on February 16 at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.
Mr Kejriwal yesterday declared, "I love you Delhi," from the party office, predicting the beginning of a "new kind of politics" focussed on local issues and the government's delivery on Tuesday.
Here are the LIVE Updates:
Delhi: Newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs arrive at the residence of CM-designate and AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal, for a meeting called by him. pic.twitter.com/iZjcEhSdgp- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020
Delhi: CM-designate & AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal arrives at his residence, after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas. https://t.co/73JQgCbFBUpic.twitter.com/GpURnVvMQn- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020