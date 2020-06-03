Arvind Kejriwal Shut Borders To Hide COVID-19 Failure: New BJP Delhi Chief

Delhi has shut its borders to contain the spread of coronavirus (File)

The newly-appointed BJP Delhi President Adesh Kumar Gupta has launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government over "mismanagement" in hospitals and the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the national capital.

Mr Gupta also termed the decision of closing Delhi borders with neighbouring states, "a step in the wrong direction undertaken to hide the government's failures."

Speaking to ANI, Adesh Gupta accused the Delhi government of letting private hospitals loot people amid the pandemic.

"Delhi government has failed in both the tasks - ration distribution and hospital management. People are panicking. Private hospitals are looting people amid this pandemic and Delhi government is not taking any action against them," said Mr Gupta.

Commenting on COVID-19 cases crossing 22,000-mark and death count touching 500, BJP Delhi chief said that the government presented wrong data on patients and the coronavirus deaths.

"They presented the wrong data on COVID-19 situation. They did not improve facilities in their hospital. They have launched an app and have data of seven hospitals and details of beds were to be given in that. We did our own investigation and four hospitals said they didn't have beds and three refused to admit people," he added.

Mr Gupta alleged that the Delhi government has been lying about deaths and hospital preparedness.

When asked about Delhi Police chargesheet against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence, Adesh Gupta said that AAP has been giving refuge and shelter to people with anti-nationalist mentality.

"This was evident that AAP has been giving refuge and shelter to anti-nationalist mentality. The police investigation has revealed that Tahir was planning this for a long time. Delhi's AAP and their anti-national mindset is exposed by the people they give refuge to," he said.