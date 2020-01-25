Responsibility Of Citizens To Protect Constitution, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a Republic Day event. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal read out the Preamble of the Constitution at a Republic Day event today and asserted that the responsibility of protecting the Constitution lies with citizens of the country.

"We were gifted the Constitution by those who got freedom for the country by making huge sacrifices. It is the responsibility of 130 crore population of the country to protect it. If the Constitution is protected, the country will sail through difficult circumstances easily," he said in his address at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

Citing the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Mr Kejriwal kept his address short.

"There are lots of conversations I have with you every year on Republic Day but due to the Model Code of Conduct, I will not be able to do so this year," he said.

Mr Kejriwal concluded the address by reciting "ham honge kamyab" song and shouting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Inquilab Zindabad" slogans.